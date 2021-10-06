Global Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market is Anticipated to be Driven by Growing Concern of Microbial Transmission in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the Global Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market, assessing the market based on its segments like material, usability, end-uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.6%

The global antimicrobial hospital curtains market is expected to grow on account of rising concern about microbial transmission through hospital curtains, the growing need to reduce hospital maintenance costs, the multiple benefits of disposable antimicrobial curtains, and a lack of private accommodation for patients in developing regions. Antimicrobial textile innovations and an increase in hospital-acquired contamination are expected to create an opportunity for industry players in the antimicrobial hospital curtains market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Antimicrobial curtains are materials that can prevent or limiting the transmission of infection. When used in hospitals, these curtains successfully reduce bacterial contamination by preventing microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi from growing. Additionally, these curtains are known to defend against multi-drug resistance organisms (MDROs) termed superbugs.

Basis material, the market can be bifurcated into the following:

Polypropylene

Polyester

Others

On the basis of usability, the market can be segmented into the following:

By end use, the market is divided into:

Hospitals

Private Clinics

Nursing Homes

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Based on region, Antimicrobial Curtain market can be divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Several advantages of antimicrobial curtains include their ability to be recycled, their safety, ease of removal and installation, their international flame-retardant certification, and their lightweight. As a result, antimicrobial curtains have proven to be an effective alternative to regular textile curtains. The disposable segment holds a significant share in the market as they eliminate the need for laundry and significantly lower the initial capital expense. At the same time, the reusable segment is projected to register the highest growth rate over the forecasted period. Antimicrobial curtains are a cost-effective method of preventing infection in healthcare facilities and are regarded as a vital feature of end-user facilities. North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecasted period, accounting for a significant share in the antimicrobial hospital curtains market. This increase is a result of increased awareness campaigns about the use of these goods in the United States. Additionally, the presence of well-known firms in the region would boost growth. Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest market share, owing to continued research in the field of antimicrobial fabrics and the region’s advanced healthcare infrastructure. The Asia Pacific is expected to develop significantly in the following years, owing to the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, the region’s high per capita income, and the region’s growing population. These factors will also contribute to the growth of the market for Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains in the Asia Pacific.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Elers Medical Finland Ltd. Hospital Curtain Solutions, Inc., National Surgical Corporation, Bio Technics Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

