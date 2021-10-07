Remote Patient Monitoring Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2020-2027

An improvement in the healthcare sector in developing nations and advancement in technology, along with support from the government, has driven the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 786.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 14.1%, Market Trends –Surge in incidence of coronavirus.

The global Remote Patient Monitoring Market is forecast to reach USD 2.14 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market in the past few years has witnessed an increase in demand owing to the growing penetration of the internet and the emergence of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector. Digital health has developed into a successful business, attracting several industries from the outside of healthcare.

Various factors have contributed to the growth of the industry. One of the major drivers for growing demand has been rapid technological advancements in different industries like artificial intelligence, which has, in turn, contributed to the growth of this industry. Apart from technological advancements, applicability, and convenience associated with the use of this service, have also acted as a significant contributing factor for this industry.

Remote patient monitoring provides the service users with the scope of using it from any location resulting in the elimination of geographic barriers associated with cardiac care and associated services. Such benefits related to the use of this service has promoted its rapid acceptance among the end-users as well as the care users.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Omron Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, General Electric Company, Masimo Corporation, and Johnson and Johnson, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The remote heart rate monitor gives information on heart rate and sends results to the webserver. From the web, anyone can monitor the physical status of the patient. The system can monitor heart rates from remote places. With tools like the Apple Watch and Fitbit, people are able to monitor vital health data from anywhere in the world.

The expansion of remote cardiac monitoring has been boosted due to various driving factors. One of the significant reasons for the adoption of this system is the increase in the rate of obesity, which results in cardiovascular diseases [CVD]. Due to the rise in the rate of occurrence of CVD, remote cardiac monitoring services are becoming increasingly relevant for the healthcare sector, which is turning out to be a significant driving factor for this industry.

A vast majority, approximately 88% of hospitals have invested in remote patient monitoring technologies as part of their transition to a value-based care model. The hospitals are unable to deal with the increasing number of patients suffering from coronavirus, and remote patient monitoring can help doctors monitor more patients as compared otherwise.

Nearly 1800 hospitals use mobile applications to treat patients. Less than 25% of hospitals in the country currently leverage mobile applications to interact and monitor the patients, whereas more than 80% or 6400 hospitals report using patient portal software. North America dominated the market, with a share of 38.3% in the year 2019.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Remote Patient Monitoring market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Remote Patient Monitoring market.

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Segmentation based on Types:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vital Sign Monitors Pulse Oximeters Temperature Monitor Brain Monitoring (EEG) Blood Pressure Monitors Heart Rate Monitor (ECG) Respiratory Rate Monitor

Special Monitors Blood Glucose Monitors Respiratory Monitor Anesthesia Monitors Cardiac Rhythm Monitor Fetal Heart Monitors Multi-Parameter Monitors (MPM) Prothrombin Monitors Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer

Sleep Disorders

Diabetes

Weight management and Fitness Monitoring

Infections

Bronchitis

Dehydration

Virus

Hypertension

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital-based patients

Home Healthcare

Ambulatory Patients

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading our report.

