Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2027

The increasing prevalence of diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the medical digital imaging systems market growth.

Market Size – USD 16.99 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends –Advancement in medical imaging technology.

The global medical digital imaging systems market is forecasted to reach USD 29.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Advancements in digital imaging technology are expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Digital radiography is substituting the analog aspects of both the mammography and X-ray imaging systems, as they perform faster scanning of the human body while delivering enhanced image quality. Furthermore, substitutes for breast MRIs, including positron emission mammography and breast specific gamma imaging, are innovative technologies that provide choices to patients who are unable to undergo a breast MRI. Also, higher field MRI systems are substituting low field systems owing to the improved image quality, and 3-D and 4-D digital obstetric ultrasounds will carry on to substitute traditional ultrasounds.

The COVID-19 impact:

The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic highlights the significance of an attentive utilization of human and financial resources, which are vital in healthcare. It is important to ascertain the ability of specialized professionals and surgeons to function through the pandemic. A conscious effort is required for minimizing the spread of infection, and a high mortality rate across the globe would be detrimental. All suspected or known COVID-19-positive patients needing medical intervention must be treated as positive and proper diagnosis should be carried out to reduce the spreading of infection. Medical digital imaging system

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical System Corporation, Hitachi, GE Healthcare, Esaote SPA, Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., among others.

Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

X-ray

Nuclear Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Gynecology

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Medical Digital Imaging Systems market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

