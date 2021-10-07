UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027

Market Size – 1.00 billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – Increasing environmental concerns and growing demand for food analysis

The global UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market is expected to be valued at USD 1.49 billion by 2028 from USD 1.00 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The increasing applications of UV/visible spectroscopy in the biopharmaceutical sector, in R&D activities, and technological developments in the instrument are the key elements contributing to the growth of the market. The escalating demand for testing and screening of compounds in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry are other major factors projected to propell the industry’s progress in the forecast timeframe.

UV/Visible spectroscopy is an advanced analytical technique that can provide quantitative data on the number of analytes present in the compound based on the amount of light it absorbs. It is extensively used in chemistry to determine the presence of various analytes such as biological macromolecules, organic compounds, and transition metal ions. It generally requires lesser sample volumes, is highly sensitive and efficient, and provides accurate estimations. These characteristics are boosting the adoption of UV/visible spectrometers in the pharmaceutical and food and beverages industry, thereby adding to market growth.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market:

Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Cole-Parmer, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Buck Scientific, Mettler-Toledo, and GBC Scientific Equipment, among others.

UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market Segmentation:

Instrument Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Single-Beam

Dual-Beam

Array-Based Systems

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Academic

Industrial

Environmental Studies

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Organizations

Academic and Research Institutions

Others

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

