Membrane Chromatography XYZ Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2028

Increasing investment in biopharmaceutical R&D, rising demand for membrane chromatography in pharmaceutical drug analysis processes, and advantages of membrane chromatography over conventional chromatography processes are key factors driving revenue growth of the market

Market Size – USD 198.51 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.8%, Market Trends – Rapid growth of biopharmaceutical industry globally

The global membrane chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 641.87 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing advantages of membrane chromatography over other chromatography techniques, rapid adoption of membrane chromatography in biotechnology research, and growing investment in biopharmaceutical R&D are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, rapid advancement in validation of chromatographic processes to develop a more cost-efficient approach and provide better understanding of the processes is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Membrane chromatography uses membranes having micron-size pores that contain functional ligands on inner surface of the pores. These membranes enable selective separations through adsorption or binding depending on ion-exchange, reversed-phase, affinity, and hydrophobic interactions. Membrane chromatography can significantly reduce downstream bioprocessing costs attributed to its disposable nature, low buffer utilization, and low material costs. This is a key factor boosting adoption of membrane chromatography for research purposes and is expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 3M Company, GE Healthcare, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC, GL Sciences Inc., Regis Technologies, Inc., and Restek Corporation, among others.

The report segments the Membrane Chromatography market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Membrane Chromatography Market Segmentation:

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Ion Exchange Membrane Chromatography Anion Exchange Membrane Chromatography Cation Exchange Membrane Chromatography

Affinity Membrane Chromatography

Hydrophobic Interaction Membrane Chromatography

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Consumables Capsules, Cassettes, and Cartridges Syringe Filters Filter Plates Spin Columns Membrane Discs and Sheets Other Consumables

Accessories

Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Flow-through Membrane Chromatography

Bind-elute Membrane Chromatography

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

CROs

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



