Malaria Diagnostics XYZ Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2028

Growing need to eradicate malaria through diagnosis and treatment is expected to fuel market growth.

Market Size – USD 747 Million in 2020 Market Growth – 6% Market Trends – Increasing demand for timely malaria detection

The global malaria diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factor driving market revenue growth is growing need to eradicate malaria through diagnosis and treatment. Malaria is one of the most prevalent life-threatening diseases, affecting tropical and subtropical regions as a result of shifting climates, low economic development, underdeveloped healthcare facilities, and a lack of advanced treatment options.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 229 million cases of malaria were recorded globally in 2019, with 94 % of those cases occurring in the Africa region.

Malaria claimed the lives of an around 409,000 people worldwide in 2019. The most vulnerable population to malaria is children under the age of five, who accounted for 67 % of all malaria deaths worldwide in 2019. On the other hand, 31 countries accounted for most of the global malaria deaths in the same year. Deaths in malaria deaths in Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Mozambique, Niger, and Burkina Faso accounted for roughly 51% of all malaria deaths worldwide.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Abbott, Access Bio, bioMérieux SA., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher (Beckman Coulter), Novartis AG, Premier Medical Corporation, Siemens Healthineers and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Malaria Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Microscopy

Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs)

Molecular Diagnostic Tests Conventional PCR Real-Time PCR (qPCR)



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Malaria Diagnostics market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

