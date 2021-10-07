India Soap Market to be Driven by the Increasing Awareness of Sanitation and the Rising disposable Income in Rural India in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Indian soap Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India soap market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, form, product, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): INR 195 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

Forecast Market Size (2026): INR 292 billion

The market is divided into organic and conventional categories depending on the type of product. Organic soaps are gaining popularity because of the additional health benefits they provide over traditional soaps. Organic soaps are made without the use of chemicals and are therefore environmentally friendly. Organic soaps are seeing an increase in demand as more people opt for paraben-free products due to environmental and health concerns.

One of the fastest growing segments of the Indian soap industry is herbal soap. Margo and Medimix are two well-known brands in India’s herbal and medical soap category. Furthermore, government policies that promote health and hygiene, such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, have aided the growth of the soap manufacturing industry. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal, and the United States of America were the top soap export destinations.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Soap is a fatty acid salt that can be found in a variety of cleaning and lubricating products. Soaps are surfactants that are commonly used in the home for laundry, bathing, and other household chores. In industry, soaps are used as thickeners, components of certain lubricants, and catalyst precursors.

Soap, when used for washing, solubilizes dirt and grime, making it easier to remove them from the item being washed. When lathered with a little water, soap kills microorganisms by disorganizing their membrane lipid bilayer and denaturing their proteins as a surfactant. It also emulsifies oils, allowing them to be washed away with running water.

By type, the market is bifurcated into:

Organic

Conventional

By form, the market is divided into:

Liquid

Solid

Others

By product, the market is divided into:

Bath Soap

Kitchen Soap

Medicated Soap

Laundry Soap

Others

The market is divided based on distribution channel into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Online

Others

By region, the market is divided into:

North India

South India

East India

West India

Market Trends

Cooling agents and herbal ingredients are becoming more common in bathing soaps. People nowadays enjoy herbal soaps because of their medicinal benefits. Nearly 450 million rural users are expected to be connected to the internet by 2022. Rural customers will be able to explore the market and take advantage of online deals as internet penetration rises. Dettol, for example, has participated in the campaign successfully by raising awareness of their low-cost goods among rural residents. Bathing soap products are sold throughout India, in both urban and rural areas, and range in price from as little as Rs 10 per piece to more than Rs 100 per piece. As a result of these factors, product adoption has increased, assisting the industry’s growth. Another reason for its rising popularity is that bathing soaps are frequently sold in general retail outlets because they are inexpensive and widely available. Furthermore, rising disposable income in rural India and rising sanitation awareness are expected to be the major drivers of market growth over the forecast period.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC Limited, The Himalaya Drug Company, Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

