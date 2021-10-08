Reclaimed Lumber Market Size, Major Strategies, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2021–2027

The global Reclaimed Lumber market is forecast to reach USD 17.79 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for recycled wood furniture due to low costs and environmental benefits will drive the global market over the forecast period. Various government mandates and the increased cost of landfills to reduce waste have encouraged the recovery of wood waste. The industry has experienced a notable shift from recovering wood recovered with little or no defects to recovering higher-value applications, including doors, wall panels, and fencing, to increase the percentage of salvage value.

Reclaimed lumber is of higher quality than sustainably harvested and virgin wood, but is available at a higher price than its counterparts. Besides, the industry is experiencing a significant gap between supply and demand, which results in high consumption of substitutes, thus limiting the growth of the industry. There are a large number of regional companies operating in the world market. Entry into the market is not capital intensive, which should intensify competition from emerging companies. Besides, the increase in profit margins associated with the growing demand for the product should also attract new companies to the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Carpentier Hardwood Solutions NV, Recycling the Past, LLC, Vintage Timberworks, Inc., Longleaf Lumber, Inc., Atlantic Reclaimed Lumber, LLC, Imondi Flooring, Jarmak Corporation, Elmwood Reclaimed Timber, G R Plume Company, and Olde Wood Ltd., among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Reclaimed Lumber market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Reclaimed Lumber market on the basis of Application, Source, End-Use, and Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Beams & Boards

Flooring

Paneling and Siding

Furniture

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Post-industrial Reclaimed

Post-Consumer Reclaimed

Water Reclaimed

Orchard Salvage Reclaimed

Forest Floor Salvage Reclaimed

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Reclaimed Lumber Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Reclaimed Lumber market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

