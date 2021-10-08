Liquid Applied Membranes Market Revenue, Regional & Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, To 2027

The Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market is projected to reach USD 27.49 billion in 2027. The key factor that drives the market is its features like low odor, low viscosity, and environmentally friendly nature will likely enable the use of the product in the infrastructure sector to grow. In fact, they are simple to distribute over complex surfaces and are inexpensive in competition with washable mats.

In terms of cost savings, improved preparation, and overall concrete safety, technological advancements in applied liquid membranes are advantageous as compared with conventional approaches. Due to their flexibility, liquid membranes have huge market potential, which makes them perfectly suitable for water and waste management systems applications.

There is an anticipated increase in the next years to fuel the need for the development of infrastructure in developed countries and to concentrate heavily on investment. Many initiatives in the industry have been taken by the Government, which should have a positive effect on the market.

The new, rapidly developed resin technology is mainly used in occupied buildings with balconies and outdoor walks. Roofing and waterproofing are the uses of this technology. The cold-liquid reinforced membranes are the basis of this technology. Either as a complete edge-to-edge muffler system or in discrete places, the membrane system can be installed for localized conditions.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market:

Sika AG, BASF SE, Carlisle Companies Inc., Soprema Group, Saint Gobain, Kemper System America Inc., Johns Manville Corporation, The Dow Chemicals Company, GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. and Henry Company LLC, among others.

The Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global Liquid Applied Membranes Market on the basis of Product, Application, End-Use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Cementitious

Bituminous

Polyurethane

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Roofing

Walls

Building Structures

Landfills & Tunnels

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Public Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Liquid Applied Membranes market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Liquid Applied Membranes market size

2.2 Latest Liquid Applied Membranes market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Liquid Applied Membranes market key players

3.2 Global Liquid Applied Membranes size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Liquid Applied Membranes market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Liquid Applied Membranes market report:

In-depth analysis of the Liquid Applied Membranes market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

