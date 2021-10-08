Natural Refrigerants Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers, and Trend Analysis, 2021–2027

The Global Natural Refrigerants Market is projected to reach USD 2.88 billion by 2027. The market is estimated to be powered by the increasing demand for the natural refrigerants concerning the adverse effects on the environment created by the exertions of the Hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) & Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) based refrigerants. Lower cost deployment, wide availability, high thermal conductivity, and high gas phase density, significant rate of heat transfer, and reduced harmful effects are the grounds many organic and inorganic natural ingredients are widely being preferred. Besides, regulations & compliances set by the governing bodies around the world obligates the discontinuation of many harmful fluorocarbon based refrigerants.

Prioritizing the natural refrigerants will result in a he benefit of the direct emissions saving in in the world of nearly 70 percent by 2030. With the current technology available, nearly 75 percent of the overall refrigeration and air-conditioning (RAC) sector can be converted into the natural refrigerants and closely in the forthcoming future the entire usage of the harmful refrigerants can be eradicated. The RAC usage in the transportation has been a major drawbacks here as the natural refrigerants can still not be used in many such applications used in the transport refrigeration.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Natural Refrigerants market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Natural Refrigerants market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Airgas Refrigerants Inc., Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., The Linde Group, Shangdong Yueon Chemical Co. Ltd., Tazzetti S.p.A, A-Gas International, Engas Australasia, Sinochem Group, Asahi Glass Corporation, and SRF Limited, among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Ammonia (R-717)

Carbon Dioxide (R-744)

Hydrocarbons Methane (R-50) Ethane (R-170) Propane (R-290) Butane (R-600) Isobutane (R-600a) Ethylene (R-1150) Propylene (R-1270)

Water (R-718)

Others

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Commercial RAC

Industrial RAC

Domestic RAC

Mobile RAC

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Organic

Inorganic

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Natural Refrigerants Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

