Biomethane Market Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global biomethane market size is expected to reach USD 2.72 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. A key factor driving market revenue growth is rising environmental concern regarding the use of fossil fuels. In addition to this, rising application of biomethane gas as transportation fuel and increasing requirements of biomethane in power generation are expected to propel market growth.

Biomethane is a type of eco-friendly renewable natural gas produced from biogas by eliminating moisture, carbon dioxide, and hydrogen sulfide. Unlike biogas, biomethane is more flexible and less corrosive in nature. Governments of various countries are nowadays putting forward stringent norms to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It is further resulting in high demand for biomethane from the global automotive sector. Biomethane is also used in various other applications, such as power generation. Rising preference for clean and green fuel, owing to increasing concerns of rising pollution levels, presence of favorable government policies for biomethane production in various countries, and rising investments by private investors in the production of this gas are expected to boost market growth. Additionally, rapid industrialization in both developed and developing countries is expected to drive revenue growth of global biomethane market throughout the forecast period.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

EnviTec Biogas AG, VERBIO, SoCalGas, CNG Services Ltd., Future Biogas Ltd., SoCalGas, Gasrec Ltd., Gazasia Ltd., Orbital Gas Systems, and PlanET Biogas Global GmbH.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Biomethane market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented global biomethane market based on feedstock, production method, end-use, and region:

Feedstock Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Animal Manure

Organic Household Waste

Agricultural Waste

Energy Crops

Sewage Sludge

Industrial Food Processing Waste

Others

Production Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Gasification

Fermentation

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Automotive

Power Generation

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Biomethane Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Biomethane market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

