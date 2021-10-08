Stucco Market Size, Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Trends & Factor Analysis, 2021–2027

The global stucco market is expected to reach USD 14.64 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Stucco is a kind of construction coating akin to plaster and is a mixture comprising of cement, lime, sand, and water. Stucco may be blended and smeared a wire base (lath) in several coats to provide a resilient, unified look for the residential facade. It is appropriate for modern construction finishes. Moreover, stucco is cost-effective as compared to various exterior coatings available on the market, and it may be applied at a rapid rate and offers benefits such as lower maintenance costs.

An increase in construction spending and investment are among the major factors expected to stimulate market demand. Stucco improves the longevity of construction work as well as deliver further protection from environmental hazards. Moreover, a rise in expenditure on the development of roads, tunnels, dams, and bridges in emerging economies is forecasted to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

Government initiatives to boost infrastructure development in developing nations are likely to drive the product demand in the forecast period. Of late, China’s latest impetus to strengthen economic growth by relaxing restrictions about the usage of proceeds of local government bonds, thus, paving the way for a new wave of investment in infrastructure.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Stucco Market:

BASF SE, STO Group, Omega Products International, DuPont, Sika AG, Western Blended Products, Cemex, California Stucco Products Corporation, Dryvit Systems Inc., and The Quikrete Companies, among others.

The Global Stucco Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global stucco market on the basis of raw material, type, base, application, and region:

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cements

Aggregates

Admixture

Plasticizers

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Concrete

Masonry

Tile

Others

Base Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Insulated

Traditional

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Residential

Non-Residential

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

