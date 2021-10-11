Europe Tomato Seed Market to be Driven by the Increased Demand for Vegetables and Fruits in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Tomato Seed Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Europe tomato seed market, assessing the market based on its segments like seed type, growing technology, seed treatment, seed availability and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.0%

Tomatoes have a number of health benefits, including lowering the risk of cancer, diabetes, constipation, and heart disease. They are both fruits and vegetables, and are high in vitamin C, potassium, amino acids, and vitamin K, among other nutrients. Tomato consumption has increased as a result of increased understanding of the benefits of tomatoes, which is fueling demand growth for tomato seeds. Furthermore, the growing working population and increasing disposable incomes have increased the consumption of processed and convenience foods. Tomatoes are used in a wide range of items, including ketchup, soups, pasta sauces, curries, and juices. Frozen food’s growing popularity in countries like the United Kingdom is also boosting the industry’s growth. In recent years, the popularity of French and Italian cuisines has exploded across the European continent. This has boosted demand for tomatoes, which are commonly used in these cuisines, boosting consumer growth even further.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Tomatoes, which are native to the Americas, are thought to have been brought to Europe by Spanish explorers in the 16th century and popularised during the Americas’ colonisation. Tomato seeds are embryonic plants that grow into another fruit after germination within a tomato. Although the seedlings do not need soil to germinate, they must ultimately be planted in soil to obtain the nutrients and minerals they need to develop into a healthy plant. Tomatoes are normally grown in temperate climates around the world and can reach a height of 1-3 metre.

On the basis of type, tomato seed can be segmented into:

Genetically Modified (GMO)

Non-GMO

On the basis of growing technology, the market can be classified into:

Open Field

Protected Cultivation

On the basis of seed treatment, the market is divided into:

Treated

Non-Treated

Based on seed availability, the market can be segmented into:

Commercial

Saved

On the basis of region, the market can be classified into:

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherland

Market Trends

As people become more health conscious, demand for vegetables and fruits has increased, propelling the market forward. Organic fruits and vegetables are becoming increasingly common, which is fueling the market growth. As a result of the growing demand for hybrid tomatoes with improved flavour and exotic beauty, the market for hybrid and high-yielding seeds is expanding. Furthermore, as European farmers become more aware of biotechnological advances, they can generate higher-yielding products while also helping the demand for hybrid tomato seeds expand.

Greenhouse tomato growing, which has become common in countries like Turkey, Poland, and France, not only extends the harvest season but also protects the plant from rain and fungus. Furthermore, the production of genetically modified tomatoes that contain compounds like flavonols and anthocyanins, as well as a variety of healthy nutrients, is expected to aid market growth. Furthermore, GMOs such as blue or purple tomatoes, which are classified as superfoods, are not readily accessible but contain compounds similar to those found in blueberries and cranberries, redefining their nutritional value. Such advances and technological breakthroughs bolster business growth even further.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Limagrain, Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V., Enza Zaden Beheer B.V. and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

