Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market to be Driven by the Increasing Cases of Acute Kidney Injury in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global acute kidney injury treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, treatments, end-uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.5 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.2%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2 Billion

The acute kidney injury treatment is likely to be driven by the increasing geriatric population, rising number of kidney failure cases around the globe, and the growing number of dialysis centers. Also, increasing expenditure in the healthcare sector to further aid the market growth in the coming years. Globally, 1.7 million deaths occur every year due to acute kidney injury and among this number, 1.4 million deaths occur only in low- and middle- income countries. Therefore, proper treatment to the patients is very much essential for their survival.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Acute kidney injury also called as acute renal failure is a sudden occurrence of kidney failure or kidney damage within few days or sometimes just few hours. This problem leads to building up of waste in the body and makes it difficult to maintain the right fluid balance in the person’s body. This disease is very much common in older adults. The treatment for this is very much important for a person’s survival. In serious cases, dialysis may be required until the kidney recovers.

Based on the type of injury, the market can be bifurcated into:

Prerenal Acute Kidney Injury

Intrinsic Renal Acute Kidney Injury

Postrenal Acute Kidney Injury

Others

Based on treatment, the market can also be divided into:

Dialysis

Supportive Care

Further, depending on the end-use of these treatments, the market can be divided into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Also, the EMR report provides an in-depth analysis of the market by segmenting in into regions which are North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Market Trends

World kidney day which was first started in 2006 is likely to be a major path in creating awareness among people regarding the importance of kidney for their good health and minimizing kidney diseases across the globe. The increasing awareness among people will enable them to get proper treatment and would also help in the market’s growth. Also, there have been advances in in-home dialysis technologies that posses simplified hemodialysis and allows it to be performed in the person’s home. Home hemodialysis also helps in gentle removal of fluid and better phosphorous control. The increasing technological advancement to also drive the market in the coming years. In 2019, AM-Pharma B.V. raised USD 113 million to conduct multi-national phase III trial of recombinant human Alkaline Phosphatase therapeutic (recAP) in 1,400 patients prone to sepsis-associated acute kidney injury.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Angion Biomedica Corp, AM-Pharma, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Baxter International, Inc, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, LG Chem Ltd, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd, and B. Braun Melsungen AG. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

