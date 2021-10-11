Bitumen Membranes Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027

The global bitumen membranes market is expected to reach USD 3.74 billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8%. according to a new report by Reports and Data. Bitumen membranes were designed to cover industrial and residential buildings. They’re constructed of extremely viscous, elastic, and water-proof organic liquids. On nearly flat or level roofs, bitumen membranes are used as a roofing device to prevent any leaks and to move water off the roof. Bitumen membranes are used for extensive applications, including humidifying, water-proofing, binding, rust-proofing, joint filling, and crack forming. Road expansion and rebuilding of current infrastructure, including buildings and bridges, are several main places where the demand for commodities is projected to rise steadily. Rising demand from the building sector has driven product production. Increasing government requirements due to environmental legislation coupled with low-cost roofing systems are significant factors in roofing applications that drive demand for polymer-modified bitumen (PMB). Excellent longevity, flood resistance, and high-temperature tolerance have culminated in an enhanced need for PMB.

The market will dominate by the grade of Atactic Polypropylene (APP). APP is commonly used for the application of water-proofing on the terrace or house roofs, curtain walls, sloping concrete floors, foundations, etc. Ios has many superior features such as usability, excellent life expectancy, superior weather tolerance, strong dimensional durability, outstanding adhesive properties, high tolerance to puncturing & mechanical injury, excellent chemical resistance, etc. Growing usage of the Device grade would accelerate the growth of this segment in the construction industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Jiangsu Changzhou Xinyuan Waterproof Equipment Factory, Soprema International, Firestone Building Products Company LLC, Isoltema Group, Indian Oil Corporation, BASF SE, Johns Manville, BMI Group, Tiki Tar, and IKO Group, among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Bitumen Membranes market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Bitumen Membranes market on the basis of grade, product, application, and region:

Grades Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Atactic Polypropylene (APP)

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

Styrene-Ethylene-Butadiene-Styrene (SEBS)

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sheets

Liquid

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Non-Residential

Automotive

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Bitumen Membranes Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Bitumen Membranes market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

