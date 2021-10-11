Indoor Air Purification Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2021–2027

The global Indoor Air Purification market is forecast to reach USD 37.94 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The sector expects to be powered by an increased prevalence of infectious pathogens, as well as increasing pollution levels in urban areas. Many of the variables projected to drive change are also improved working standards, increased disposable earnings, and enhanced health literacy. The rising need for air pollution control equipment to be introduced anticipates rising demand for air purifiers, especially in emerging regions. Growing understanding of health expects to make a significant contribution to growth, particularly among urban youth.

Strict environmental conservation regulations, increasing globalization, and awareness of emissions management expect to have a positive effect on U.S. market development over the forecast period. The U.S. industry is predicted to lead the commodity segment of High-Efficiency Particulate Matter (HEPA) over the projected period, as it is the most effective method for collecting harmful airborne particles.

Asia-Pacific anticipated it would become the fastest-growing national segment over the forecast period. Owing to many factors, including rapid urbanization and increasing industrialization, the region expects to dominate the market together with a growing disposable income population.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Indoor Air Purification Market:

Abatement Technologies, Inc., Aprilaire, 3M Purification Inc., AllerAir Industries Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Blueair, Inc., Clarcor, Inc., Sharp Corporation, MANN+HUMMEL GmbH, and Daikin Industries, Ltd., among others.

The Global Indoor Air Purification Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Indoor Air Purification market on the basis of the product, technology, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fume & smoke collectors

Fire & emergency exhaust

Dust collectors & vacuums

Mist eliminators

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrostatic precipitators

Ionic filters

High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestance (HEPA)

Activated carbon

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Indoor Air Purification market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Indoor Air Purification market size

2.2 Latest Indoor Air Purification market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Indoor Air Purification market key players

3.2 Global Indoor Air Purification size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Indoor Air Purification market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Indoor Air Purification market report:

In-depth analysis of the Indoor Air Purification market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

