Breathable Membranes Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Product Launch, 2021–2027

The Global Breathable Membranes Market is projected to reach USD 3,107.8 Million in 2027. The breathable membranes market was experiencing rapid growth attributed to the increasing use of products such as polyethylene (PE), polyurethane (PU), and polypropylene (PP) in the application, including walls and pitched roofs. The prospects provided by the increased demand for high quality atmospherically sealed membranes and increased technological experience in many construction procedures are projected to drive the breathable membranes market demand.

Supportive regulatory policies for the development of energy-efficient structural methods are a significant factor driving the market demand. In the UK, around 45.0% of the carbon dioxide is emitted from buildings, thereby leading to changes in regulatory policies pertaining to buildings’ energy performance. The Building Regulations lays down stricter energy performance standards on buildings, pushing construction developers and architects to turn their attention to air barrier membranes, a cost-effective way to stop leaking of air.

However, fluctuations in the price of raw materials and slow growth in the construction industry in Europe, especially Western Europe, may create hindrances in the growth of the breathable membranes market in the forecast period.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Breathable Membranes market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Breathable Membranes market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Cosella-Dorken, Saint Gobain SA, I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Soprema, GAF Material Corporation, Klober, Kingspan Group PLC, RKW Group, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and Arkema Group, among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Breathable Membranes market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Breathable Membranes Market on the basis of Product, Manufacturing Process, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Walls

Pitched Roof

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

