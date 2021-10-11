Hollow Concrete Blocks Market Size, Growth Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Factor Analysis, 2021–2027

The global Hollow Concrete Blocks market is forecasted to reach USD 602.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Hollow concrete blocks are lighter than bricks, simpler to position, and also prove frugal in terms of base costs and cement use. These blocks provide faster construction speed, even quality, lower labor involvement, and higher durability than conventional bricks. Builders use these blocks in construction works to build walls, floors, and the other structures on either side of a building. They are often used to develop foundations to sustain a house and disperse the building’s load equally.

Growing customer inclination in modern architecture toward lightweight materials and government initiatives to build smart cities are anticipated to support this development further, propelling te sales of hollow concrete blocks in the upcoming years. Growing investment in infrastructure building activities in the public and private sectors in emerging economies has further increased the market’s growth in the Asia Pacific. In the coming years, the Chinese government has decided to transfer 250 million individuals to modern megacities, prompting efforts to support the economy to an enormous service-oriented base. India’s construction industry is expected to remain buoyant in the years ahead. The government is focused on raising construction by 200% by 2030, and growing numbers of laws, such as the new Metro Rail Act, which can draw private construction investment, would drive market growth.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Hollow Concrete Blocks Market:

UltraTech Cement Ltd., Acme Brick Company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Xella Group, CRH plc, Brampton Brick, Midland Brick, Taylor Concrete Products Inc., and Tristar Brick & Block Ltd., among others.

The Global Hollow Concrete Blocks Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Hollow Concrete Blocks market on the basis of type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Split-Faced

Smooth-Faced

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

