Asphalt Shingles Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2021–2027

The global Asphalt Shingles market is forecasted to reach USD 9,722.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A rise in the level of disposable income of nuclear households, supported by the need to buy private land and funding from the government for residential building programs, would fuel the growth of the asphalt shingles market. Also, the clean and streamlined aesthetic properties combined with the availability in various colors, cuts, styles, and forms fuel the market demand. It has been estimated that consumer demand for high-performance laminated shingles can surpass USD 1.10 billion in the forecast period. Increasing renovation & construction activities attributed to growing millennials’ inclination for possessing personal residence in Eastern European economies like Romania, Slovenia, Serbia, and Bulgaria, will foster the market’s growth.

High-performance laminated asphalt shingles are the luxury items and are commonly used in numerous applications, comprising duplexes, villas, townhouses, and bungalows. They are made with a more reliable multi-layer base mat that gives them longevity, aesthetically elegant, and streamlined looks that raise market share. Asphalt shingles can withstand high-powered storms, driving fog, deep freezing snow, ice-build up, and fire, providing greater security of residential and commercial buildings than their equivalents like concrete, wood, or ceramic roofing materials.

Asphalt shingles are developed to comply with the fire and wind resistance standards of ASTM. Furthermore, due to their versatility and power, shingles are used on a broad range of roofs, enhancing their adaptability and being favored by homeowners because of their low upkeep. The leading players operate based on economies of scale, which reduces excessive use of energy. Nevertheless, for the small players working in the area, it is hard to accomplish. Therefore, key stakeholders are aligned around the supply chain and help to reduce production costs. Market capacity and product demand are likely to continue to grow as the market is expected to be driven by increased product penetration coupled with favorable economic conditions.

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3644

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Owens Corning, IKO Industries Ltd., TAMKO Building Products Inc., CertainTeed Corporation, Atlas Roofing Corporation, GAF Materials, Malarkey Roofing, Siplast Inc., PABCO Roofing Products, and Building Products of Canada Corp., among others.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Asphalt Shingles Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Asphalt Shingles market on the basis of product, composition, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dimensional Shingles

High-Performance Laminated Shingles

Three-Tab Shingles

Composition Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Organic Asphalt Shingles

Fiberglass Asphalt Shingles

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

New Construction

Re-Roofing

Request discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3644

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Asphalt Shingles market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Asphalt Shingles market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

To know more about the “Asphalt Shingles Market” report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/asphalt-shingles-market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per requirements. Please connect with us and our team will ensure you get the report well-suited to your needs.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Fire Pump Drive Power Market Demand

Industrial Burners Market Opportunities

Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Analysis

3D Concrete Printing Market Overview

Prefabricated Building Market Revenue

Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors Market Demand

Gypsum Board Market Share

Geothermal Power Generation Market Growth

uPVC Market Analysis

Metering Pumps Market Overview

https://clarkcountyblog.com/