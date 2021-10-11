Green Building Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2027

The Global Green Building Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from USD 247.26 billion in 2019 to USD 671.37 billion in 2027. Increasing concerns regarding growing environmental pollution has compelled governments around the world to formulate policies and regulations which requires the usage of eco-friendly solutions. This factor is expected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Green building materials restrict the usage of toxic paints thus improving indoor air quality. The products also offer huge amount of natural lighting thus helping in reducing energy usage. Technological innovations and advancements have contributed largely in the industry’s development over the years. The demand from construction and real estate projects have increased significantly. The materials have become quite popular in emerging economies around the world. Several environmental regulations aimed at preventing pollution is encouraging the usage of green building materials in residential as well as non-residential buildings.

The major factor restraining the industry’s growth is the high cost of the materials used in green buildings. Thus the selling price of the solutions provided by the industry is quite high and a major percentage of population are unable to afford it. Major players of the market are trying to formulate strategies in order to negate this factor.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Green Building market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Green Building market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Alumasc Group PLC, Amvik Systems, BASF SE, Bauder Limited, Binderholz GmbH, Certain Teed Corporation, Forbo International SA, Interface Inc, Kingspan Group PLC and Owens Corning.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Green Building market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Green Building Market on the basis of Product Type, Sales Channel, Application and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Exterior Products

Interior Products

Building Systems

Solar Products

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Offline

Online

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Residential Buildings

Commercial & Office

Industrial

Hospitality & Leisure

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Green Building Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

