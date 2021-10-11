Forestry Equipment Market Size, Revenue Growth Factors & Trends, Key Player Strategy Analysis, 2021–2027

The global Forestry Equipment market is forecasted to reach USD 13.94 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing round wood production is expected to increase the forestry equipment market demand in the years to come. In addition, rapid technological developments in logging methods, along with forest technology advancements for better forest operations such as low-impact harvesting and reduction of fire risks, are likely to boost the market demand. Also, increasing awareness of forest management and preservation is likely to have a positive impact over the forecast period on request for the forest equipment market.

The significant drivers of market growth include manufacturers’ technological advances in equipment, an increase in mechanization rates in Asia Pacific’s emerging economies, and changes in logging methods associated with cut-to-length techniques. Besides, modernization is expected to have a positive impact on market growth in the manufacturing and machinery industries. Rising awareness of environmental sustainability has led to a boost to deforestation-related regulations and policies. This, in turn, is projected to positively impact the forestry equipment demand due to its thinning capability, which is considered environmentally friendly and allowed by law in different countries. In recent years, rapid population growth has resulted in increased demand for food, contributing to forest conversion into arable land for cultivation, anticipated to fuel demand for mechanized forest cutting techniques while propelling business growth for forest equipment.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Deere & Company, Caterpillar Inc., Tigercat International Inc., Komatsu Forest, Barko Hydraulics L.L.C., AB Volvo, STHIL Holding AG & Co. KG, and Morbark L.L.C., among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Forestry Equipment market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Forestry Equipment market on the basis of type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Felling Equipment

Extracting Equipment

On-Site Processing Equipment

Other Forestry Equipment

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Forestry

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

