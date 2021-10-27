Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling companies in 2020 (%)

The global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling market was valued at 15020 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 18650 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Package

Vehicle

construction

textile

Others

Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Indorama Ventures (Custom Polymers PET)

B&B Plastics

B.schoenberg

Arrotin Plastic

RJM International

Ultra-Poly

Avangard Innovative

United Plastic Recycling

Norwich Plastics

MBA Polymers

SUEZ

Chongqing Gengye

Shandong Pengzhousuye

Shanghai Re-mall Environmental New Material Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Tianqiang

LIANYUNGANG LONGSHINE PLASTICS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Players in Global Market

