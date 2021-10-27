Global Electronic Design Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronic Design Automation Market

The global Electronic Design Automation market size is projected to reach US$ 21.56 Billion by 2027, from US$ 10.80 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.05% during 2021-2027.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Electronic Design Automation market.

Global Electronic Design Automation Scope and Market Size

Global Electronic Design Automation Scope and Market Size

Electronic Design Automation market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Design Automation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Printed Circuit Boards (PCB)

Integrated Circuits (IC)

Segment by Application

Precision Equipment

Automobile Industry

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Cadence Design Systems

Mentor Graphics (Siemen)

Synopsys

Other prominent vendors

Agnisys

Aldec

Ansys (Ansoft)

JEDA Technologies

Keysight Technologies

MunEDA

XILINX

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Design Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Printed Circuit Boards (PCB)

1.2.3 Integrated Circuits (IC)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electronic Design Automation Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Precision Equipment

1.3.3 Automobile Industry

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Electronic Design Automation Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Electronic Design Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electronic Design Automation Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Electronic Design Automation Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Electronic Design Automation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Electronic Design Automation Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Electronic Design Automation Market Trends

2.3.2 Electronic Design Automation Market Drivers

2.3.3 Electronic Design Automation Market Challenges

2.3.4 Electronic Design Automation Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Electronic Design Automation Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Electronic Design Automation Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Electronic Design

