Organoids and Spheroids Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Organoids and Spheroids Scope and Market Size

Organoids and Spheroids market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Organoids and Spheroids market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

by Organoids Type

Neural Organoids

Hepatic Organoids

Intestinal Organoids

Others

by Spheroids Type

Multicellular Tumor Spheroids (MCTS)

Neurospheres

Mammospheres

Hepatospheres

Embryoid Bodies

Segment by Application

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

Academic and Research Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Merck KGaA

ATCC

Corning Incorporated

Greiner Bio-One(Greiner Group AG)

AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited

Lonza

Hubrecht Organoid Technology (HUB)

3D Biomatrix

3D Biotek LLC

Cellesce Ltd.

Prellis Biologics

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Organoids and Spheroids Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Neural Organoids

1.2.3 Hepatic Organoids

1.2.4 Intestinal Organoids

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Organoids and Spheroids Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

1.3.3 Academic and Research Institutes

1.3.4 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Organoids and Spheroids Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Organoids and Spheroids Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Organoids and Spheroids Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Organoids and Spheroids Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Organoids and Spheroids Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Organoids and Spheroids Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Organoids and Spheroids Market Trends

2.3.2 Organoids and Spheroids Market Drivers

2.3.3 Organoids and Spheroids Market Challenges

2.3.4 Organoids and Spheroids Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Organoids and Spheroids Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Organoids and Spheroids Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

