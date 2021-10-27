Dosimeter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dosimeter in global, including the following market information:

Global Dosimeter Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Dosimeter Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Dosimeter companies in 2020 (%)

The global Dosimeter market was valued at 295.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 419.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Dosimeter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dosimeter Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dosimeter Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

TLD Dosimeters

OSL Dosimeters

Others

Global Dosimeter Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dosimeter Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Hospital

Nuclear Power Plant

Manufacturing

Others

Global Dosimeter Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dosimeter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dosimeter revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dosimeter revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Dosimeter sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dosimeter sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Landauer

Mirion Technologies

ATOMTEX

Aloka

Fuji Electric

Thermo Fisher Scientific

IBA Dosimetry

Unfors RaySafe

Tracerco

Panasonic

Ludlum Measurements

Radiation Detection Company

Canberra

Polimaster

Arrow-Tech

Radiation Monitoring Devices

Biodex Medical Systems

Laurus

