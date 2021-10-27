Dosimeter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dosimeter in global, including the following market information:
- Global Dosimeter Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global Dosimeter Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
- Global top five Dosimeter companies in 2020 (%)
The global Dosimeter market was valued at 295.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 419.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Dosimeter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dosimeter Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dosimeter Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- TLD Dosimeters
- OSL Dosimeters
- Others
Global Dosimeter Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dosimeter Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Hospital
- Nuclear Power Plant
- Manufacturing
- Others
Global Dosimeter Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dosimeter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dosimeter revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dosimeter revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Dosimeter sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Dosimeter sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Landauer
- Mirion Technologies
- ATOMTEX
- Aloka
- Fuji Electric
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- IBA Dosimetry
- Unfors RaySafe
- Tracerco
- Panasonic
- Ludlum Measurements
- Radiation Detection Company
- Canberra
- Polimaster
- Arrow-Tech
- Radiation Monitoring Devices
- Biodex Medical Systems
- Laurus
Reasons to Purchase Our Research Report:
- Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
- Regional and country-level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
- Analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dosimeter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dosimeter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dosimeter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dosimeter Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Dosimeter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Dosimeter Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dosimeter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dosimeter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dosimeter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dosimeter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dosimeter Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dosimeter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dosimeter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dosimeter Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dosimeter Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dosimeter Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dosimeter Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 TLD Dosimeters
4.1.3 OSL Dosimeters
4.1.4 Others
