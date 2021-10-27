Air Sterilization Purifier Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Sterilization Purifier in global, including the following market information:

Global Air Sterilization Purifier Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Air Sterilization Purifier Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Air Sterilization Purifier companies in 2020 (%)

The global Air Sterilization Purifier market was valued at 10350 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 11810 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Air Sterilization Purifier manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Sterilization Purifier Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Sterilization Purifier Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Activated Carbon

UV Technology

Ion and Ozone Generator

Others

Global Air Sterilization Purifier Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Sterilization Purifier Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Others

Global Air Sterilization Purifier Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Sterilization Purifier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Sterilization Purifier revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Sterilization Purifier revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Air Sterilization Purifier sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Air Sterilization Purifier sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sharp

Philips

Panasonic

Daikin

Coway

YADU

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Midea

Blueair

Samsung

Austin

Beiangtech

Lexy

