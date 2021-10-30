IoT Gateway Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of IoT Gateway Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five IoT Gateway Devices companies in 2020 (%)

The global IoT Gateway Devices market was valued at 8544.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 13110 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the IoT Gateway Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IoT Gateway Devices Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Consumer IoT Gateway

Industrial/Commercial IoT Gateway

Global IoT Gateway Devices Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Building Automation

Industrial

Others

Global IoT Gateway Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IoT Gateway Devices revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IoT Gateway Devices revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies IoT Gateway Devices sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies IoT Gateway Devices sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cisco

Huawei

Dell

Sierra Wireless

Advantech

HPE

NXP/Freescale

Digi International

Multi-Tech Systems

Eurotech

Samsara

ADLINK Technology

AAEON

Lantronix

NEXCOM International

Axiomtek

Neousys Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IoT Gateway Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IoT Gateway Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IoT Gateway Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global IoT Gateway Devices Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 IoT Gateway Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers IoT Gateway Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT Gateway Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 IoT Gateway Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT Gateway Devices Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

