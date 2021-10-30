Laboratory Rotary Evaporators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laboratory Rotary Evaporators in global, including the following market information:

Global Laboratory Rotary Evaporators Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Laboratory Rotary Evaporators Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Laboratory Rotary Evaporators companies in 2020 (%)

The global Laboratory Rotary Evaporators market was valued at 152.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 173.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Laboratory Rotary Evaporators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laboratory Rotary Evaporators Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laboratory Rotary Evaporators Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Large Rotary Evaporator

Medium Rotary Evaporator

Small Rotary Evaporator

Global Laboratory Rotary Evaporators Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laboratory Rotary Evaporators Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Food & Pharmaceutical

Petroleum & Chemical

Others

Global Laboratory Rotary Evaporators Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laboratory Rotary Evaporators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laboratory Rotary Evaporators revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laboratory Rotary Evaporators revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Laboratory Rotary Evaporators sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Laboratory Rotary Evaporators sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BUCHI

IKA

Yamato Scientific Co., Ltd

Heidolph Instruments

KNF NEUBERGER

Tokyo Rikakikai

Shanghai Yarong

Asahi Glassplant Inc.

Stuart Equipment

ANPEL

SENCO

Steroglass

Auxilab

Jisico

LabTech

Yu Hua Instrument

