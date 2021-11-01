Automotive Composite Materials Market Research Report 2021

Automotive Composite Materials Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Carbon
- Glass
- Others
Segment by Application
- Interior
- Exterior
- Powertrain
- Chassis
By Company
- Toray Industries
- SGL Group
- Solvay S.A.
- UFP Technologies
- Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.
- Gurit
- Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Plasan Carbon Composites
- Continental Structural Plastics Inc.
- Owens Corning
- 3B Fiberglass Company
- Hexcel Corporation
- Mubea Carbo Tech GmbH
- Quantum Composites
- GMS Composites
- TPI Composites
- Hanwha Azdel
- Magna International Inc.
- Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd.
- AAT Composites (Pty) Ltd.
- SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation)
- Creative Composites Ltd.
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
- Formaplex
- IDI Composite International
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Automotive Composite Materials Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Composite Materials
1.2 Automotive Composite Materials Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Carbon
1.2.3 Glass
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Automotive Composite Materials Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Composite Materials Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Interior
1.3.3 Exterior
1.3.4 Powertrain
1.3.5 Chassis
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Automotive Composite Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Composite Materials Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Automotive Composite Materials Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Automotive Composite Materials Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Automotive Composite Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Automotive Composite Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Automotive Composite Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
