Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Laser Coding and marking equipment are machines that print production date, barcode, trade mark and other product information on product surfaces and packages. Laser Coding and marking equipment are widely used in industrial fields such as Packaging, Electronics & Microelectronics, Medical and further constructions.

Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment main players are Han’s Laser, Trumpf, Telesis, Danaher, Brother, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 35%. Europe is the largest market, with a share over 30%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market

In 2020, the global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment market size was US$ 2299.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3890.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Scope and Market Size

Laser Coding and Marking Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Laser Coding and Marking Equipment market is segmented into

Fiber Laser

CO2 Laser

UV Laser

Segment by Application, the Laser Coding and Marking Equipment market is segmented into

Automotive

Aerospace

Machine Tool

Electronics & Microelectronics

Medical

Packaging

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Share Analysis

Laser Coding and Marking Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Laser Coding and Marking Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Laser Coding and Marking Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Han’s Laser

Trumpf

Telesis

Danaher

Brother

Hitachi

Dover

Macsa

SATO

Gravotech

Trotec

Rofin

TYKMA Electrox

REA JET

ITW

SUNINE

KGK

Matthews

Control print

KBA-Metronic

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fiber Laser

1.2.3 CO2 Laser

1.2.4 UV Laser

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Machine Tool

1.3.5 Electronics & Microelectronics

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Packaging

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

