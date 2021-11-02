Aerospace Fasteners Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

A fastener is a hardware device that mechanically joins or affixes two or more objects together. In general, fasteners are used to create non-permanent joints; that is, joints that can be removed or dismantled without damaging the joining components. Welding is an example of creating permanent joints.

Fasteners can also be used to close a container such as a bag, a box, or an envelope; or they may involve keeping together the sides of an opening of flexible material, attaching a lid to a container, etc. There are also special-purpose closing devices, e.g. a bread clip.

Some types of woodworking joints make use of separate internal reinforcements, such as dowels or biscuits, which in a sense can be considered fasteners within the scope of the joint system, although on their own they are not general purpose fasteners.

The aerospace fasteners report focus on the fasteners market in the aerospace industry.

The classification of Aerospace Fasteners includes Threaded Fasteners and Non-Threaded Fasteners. The proportion of Threaded Fasteners is about 79%, and the proportion of Non-Threaded Fasteners is about 21%.

Aerospace Fasteners are application in Civil and Military. The most proportion of Aerospace Fasteners is used in Civil, and the market share is about 73% and the proportion of Military is about 27%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 57%.

PCC, Alcoa and LISI Aerospace are the top 3 players of Aerospace Fasteners, with about 67% market shares.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aerospace Fasteners Market

In 2020, the global Aerospace Fasteners market size was US$ 6304.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 8814 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Aerospace Fasteners Scope and Market Size

Aerospace Fasteners market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aerospace Fasteners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Aerospace Fasteners market is segmented into

Threaded Fasteners

Non-Threaded Fasteners

Segment by Application, the Aerospace Fasteners market is segmented into

Civil

Military

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Aerospace Fasteners Market Share Analysis

Aerospace Fasteners market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Aerospace Fasteners product introduction, recent developments, Aerospace Fasteners sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

PCC

Alcoa

LISI Aerospace

NAFCO

Trimas

MS Aerospace

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aerospace Fasteners Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Threaded Fasteners

1.2.3 Non-Threaded Fasteners

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Civil

1.3.3 Military

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Aerospace Fasteners Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Aerospace Fasteners Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Aerospace Fasteners Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Aerospace Fasteners Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Aerospace Fasteners Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Aerospace Fasteners Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Aerospace Fasteners Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Aerospace Fasteners Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Aerospace Fasteners Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Aerospace Fasteners Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Aerospace Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Aerospace Fasteners by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Aerospace Fasteners Manufacturers by Sales

