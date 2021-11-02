Phosphonate Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Phosphonates are a class of chelating agents and scale inhibitors, which structurally have the phosphonic acid group ?PO3H2 in common. They are used in household cleaning products, personal care products, institutional cleaners and industrial cleaning processes, and as water treatment additives in various applications.
Italmatch Chemicals, Aquapharm Chemicals, Zeel Product, Qingshuiyuan Technology and Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies are the leaders of the Phosphonate industry, which take about 25% market share. Asia Pacific is the major region of the global market, which takes about 40% market share.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Phosphonate Market
In 2020, the global Phosphonate market size was US$ 952.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1451.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.
Global Phosphonate Scope and Market Size
Phosphonate market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phosphonate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Phosphonate market is segmented into
- ATMP
- HEDP
- DTPMP
- Others
Segment by Application, the Phosphonate market is segmented into
- Water Treatment
- I&I Cleaner
- Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Phosphonate Market Share Analysis
Phosphonate market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Phosphonate product introduction, recent developments, Phosphonate sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
- Italmatch Chemicals
- Aquapharm Chemicals
- Zeel Product
- Qingshuiyuan Technology
- Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies
- Jianghai Environmental Protection
- WW Group
- Changzhou Kewei Fine Chemicals
- Excel Industries
- Manhar Specaalities
- Shandong Xintai Water Treatment Technology
- Zaozhuang Kerui Chemicals
- Changzhou Yuanquan Hongguang Chemical
- Yichang Kaixiang Chemical
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Phosphonate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Phosphonate Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 ATMP
1.2.3 HEDP
1.2.4 DTPMP
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Phosphonate Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Water Treatment
1.3.3 I&I Cleaner
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Phosphonate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Phosphonate Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Phosphonate Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Phosphonate Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Phosphonate Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Phosphonate Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Phosphonate Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Phosphonate Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Phosphonate Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Phosphonate Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Phosphonate Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Phosphonate Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Phosphonate by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Phosphonate Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Phosphonate Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)