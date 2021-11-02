Phosphonate Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Phosphonates are a class of chelating agents and scale inhibitors, which structurally have the phosphonic acid group ?PO3H2 in common. They are used in household cleaning products, personal care products, institutional cleaners and industrial cleaning processes, and as water treatment additives in various applications.

Italmatch Chemicals, Aquapharm Chemicals, Zeel Product, Qingshuiyuan Technology and Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies are the leaders of the Phosphonate industry, which take about 25% market share. Asia Pacific is the major region of the global market, which takes about 40% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Phosphonate Market

In 2020, the global Phosphonate market size was US$ 952.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1451.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

Global Phosphonate Scope and Market Size

Phosphonate market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phosphonate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Phosphonate market is segmented into

ATMP

HEDP

DTPMP

Others

Segment by Application, the Phosphonate market is segmented into

Water Treatment

I&I Cleaner

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Phosphonate Market Share Analysis

Phosphonate market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Phosphonate product introduction, recent developments, Phosphonate sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Italmatch Chemicals

Aquapharm Chemicals

Zeel Product

Qingshuiyuan Technology

Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies

Jianghai Environmental Protection

WW Group

Changzhou Kewei Fine Chemicals

Excel Industries

Manhar Specaalities

Shandong Xintai Water Treatment Technology

Zaozhuang Kerui Chemicals

Changzhou Yuanquan Hongguang Chemical

Yichang Kaixiang Chemical

