Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment companies in 2020 (%)

The global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment market was valued at 1474.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2711.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Below 8 GPM

8 GPM to 15 GPM

Above 15 GPM

Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Water Treatment

Waste Water Treatment

Air Treatment

Process Water Treatment

Surface Disinfection

Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Xylem

Trojan Technologies

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Aquionics

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

First Light Technologies

Greenway Water Technologies

Advanced UV

American Ultraviolet

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Players in Global Market

