Automotive EGR System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive EGR System in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive EGR System Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Automotive EGR System Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive EGR System companies in 2020 (%)

The global Automotive EGR System market was valued at 3092.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3964.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Automotive EGR System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive EGR System Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive EGR System Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

EGR Valves

EGR Coolers

EGR Sensors

ECU

Global Automotive EGR System Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive EGR System Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Diesel Engine

Gasoline Engine

Global Automotive EGR System Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive EGR System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive EGR System revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive EGR System revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Automotive EGR System sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive EGR System sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BorgWarner

Denso

Rheinmetall Automotive

Continental

Delphi

Korens

Mahle

Keihin

Eberspacher

Faurecia

Tenneco

Longsheng Technology

MEET Automotive

Klubert + Schmidt

Yibin Tianruida

Gits Manufacturing

Zhejiang Jiulong

Yinlun Machinery

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive EGR System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive EGR System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive EGR System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive EGR System Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Automotive EGR System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Automotive EGR System Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive EGR System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive EGR System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive EGR System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive EGR System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive EGR System Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive EGR System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive EGR System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive EGR System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive EGR System Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive EGR System Companies

4 Sights by Product

