Water Meter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Meter in global, including the following market information:

Global Water Meter Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Water Meter Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Water Meter companies in 2020 (%)

The global Water Meter market was valued at 4297.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5711.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Water Meter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water Meter Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Water Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Mechanical Water Meter

Smart Water Meter

Global Water Meter Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Water Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Residential

Commericial

Industrial

Global Water Meter Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Water Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water Meter revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water Meter revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Water Meter sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Water Meter sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ningbo Water Meter

Shanchuan Group

Donghai Group

LianLi Water Meter

SUNTRONT Technology

Shenzhen Huaxu

Hunan Changde Water Meter Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Beijing Huiyi

Chongqing Smart Water Meter Group

Lianyungang Water Meter Co.,Ltd.

China Minsen Metet Co., Ltd

Integrated Electronic Systems Lab Co.,Ltd.

Sensus Metering

Hangzhou Jingda Electronic Co., Ltd.

Itron

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water Meter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Water Meter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water Meter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water Meter Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Water Meter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Water Meter Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water Meter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water Meter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water Meter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Water Meter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Water Meter Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Meter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Meter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Meter Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Meter Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Meter Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Water Meter Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Mechanical Water Meter

4.1.3 Smart Water Meter

