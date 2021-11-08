Antihelminthics Sales Market Report 2021

The global Antihelminthics market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antihelminthics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Benzimidazoles

Abamectin

Salicylanilides

Praziquantel

Other

Segment by Application

Schistosomiasis

Fasciolasis

Filariasis

Angiostrongylosis

Ascariasis

Giardiasis

Other

The Antihelminthics market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Antihelminthics market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

Abbott

Novartis

ZEISS International

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Merck & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline

Astellas Pharma

Bayer

Mentis Pharma

Pfizer

ALLERGAN

AstraZeneca

Table of content

1 Antihelminthics Market Overview

1.1 Antihelminthics Product Scope

1.2 Antihelminthics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Antihelminthics Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Benzimidazoles

1.2.3 Abamectin

1.2.4 Salicylanilides

1.2.5 Praziquantel

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Antihelminthics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Antihelminthics Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Schistosomiasis

1.3.3 Fasciolasis

1.3.4 Filariasis

1.3.5 Angiostrongylosis

1.3.6 Ascariasis

1.3.7 Giardiasis

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Antihelminthics Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Antihelminthics Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Antihelminthics Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Antihelminthics Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Antihelminthics Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Antihelminthics Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Antihelminthics Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Antihelminthics Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Antihelminthics Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Antihelminthics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Antihelminthics Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)