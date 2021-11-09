Frp Grp Gre Pipe Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP), also Fibre-reinforced plastic, is a composite material made of a polymer matrix reinforced with fibres. The polymer is usually an epoxy, vinylester or polyester thermosetting plastic. This report studies the FRP GRP GRE Pipe market. GRP/GRE Pipe products are manufactured by reinforcing with glass fibres, hence also known as FRP Pipe. Glassfibre reinforced plastic (GRP) or glassfibre reinforced epoxy (GRE) is the best when it comes to functional and durability aspect.

Global Frp Grp Gre Pipe key players include Future Pipe Industries (FPI), National Oilwell Varco (NOV), Farassan, AMIBLU, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 25%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 25%, followed by United States, and Middle East and Africa, both have a share over 35 percent.

In terms of product, Epoxy is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Oil and Gas, followed by Municipal, Industrial, Agricultural Irrigation, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Frp Grp Gre Pipe Market

In 2020, the global Frp Grp Gre Pipe market size was US$ 4028 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5933.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

Global Frp Grp Gre Pipe Scope and Market Size

Frp Grp Gre Pipe market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Frp Grp Gre Pipe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Frp Grp Gre Pipe market is segmented into

Polyester

Epoxy

Others

Segment by Application, the Frp Grp Gre Pipe market is segmented into

Oil and Gas

Municipal

Agricultural Irrigation

Industrial

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Frp Grp Gre Pipe Market Share Analysis

Frp Grp Gre Pipe market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Frp Grp Gre Pipe product introduction, recent developments, Frp Grp Gre Pipe sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

AMIBLU

Farassan

Fibrex

Lianyungang Zhongfu

Hengrun Group

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc)

Enduro Composites

Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

Graphite India Limited

