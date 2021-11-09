Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) market.

In 2020, the global Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Scope and Market Size

Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

Segment by Type

PHB

PHBV

PHBHx

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Food

Agriculture

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

GreenBio Materials

Shenzhen Ecomann Technology

MHG

P&G Chemicals

Metabolix

Tian?an Biopolymer

Kaneka

Biomer

Newlight Technologies

PHB Industrial

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PHB

1.2.3 PHBV

1.2.4 PHBHx

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical

1.3.3 Food

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027