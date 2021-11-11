Stretch Film Packaging Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Stretch film is an extremely elastic plastic wrap that is stretched around various products (such as pallets of boxes) for shipping and transportation. The elastic recovery or stretch-ability of the film secures the products and ensures they are tightly bound.

The global Stretch Film Packaging market is concentrated, with the top 10 players takes about 60% of global revenue share. Major manufacturers include Berry Global Group, Sigma Plastics Group, Inteplast Group, Manuli, Paragon Films, Trioplast, Scientex, etc. which mainly based in USA and Europe. Geographically, North America is the largest market for stretch film, with sales volume share reached to over 1/3 in 2019. APAC is the fastest-growing region, especially Southeast Asia, which plays an important role in the world. The market of Stretch film can be classified as machine film and manual film in terms of packaging method. Machine stretch film is the major used type, with market share of nearly 60% in terms of sales volume. Stretch Film Packaging is widely used in Agriculture, Food & Beverages, Storage & Distribution and Healthcare. The largest proportion is Food & Beverages with nearly 40% market shares.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Stretch Film Packaging Market

In 2020, the global Stretch Film Packaging market size was US$ 4989 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6441.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2027.

Global Stretch Film Packaging Scope and Market Size

Stretch Film Packaging market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Stretch Film Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Stretch Film Packaging market is segmented into

Machine Stretch Film

Manual Stretch Film

Segment by Application, the Stretch Film Packaging market is segmented into

Agriculture

Food and Beverages

Storage and Distribution

Healthcare

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Stretch Film Packaging Market Share Analysis

Stretch Film Packaging market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Stretch Film Packaging product introduction, recent developments, Stretch Film Packaging sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Berry Global Group

Sigma Plastics Group

Inteplast Group

Manuli

Paragon Films

Trioplast

Scientex

Amcor

Integrated Packaging Group

Thong Guan Industries

Mima Film

Efekt Plus

M.J. Maillis

Eurofilms Extrusion

DUO PLAST

Huatong United (Nantong)

Malpack

