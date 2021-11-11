3D-LiDAR Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D-LiDAR in global, including the following market information:

Global 3D-LiDAR Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global 3D-LiDAR Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five 3D-LiDAR companies in 2020 (%)

The global 3D-LiDAR market was valued at 269.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1510.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 53.9% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the 3D-LiDAR manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3D-LiDAR Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3D-LiDAR Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Short Range Lidar

Mid-range Lidar

Long Range Lidar

Global 3D-LiDAR Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3D-LiDAR Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global 3D-LiDAR Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3D-LiDAR Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3D-LiDAR revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3D-LiDAR revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies 3D-LiDAR sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies 3D-LiDAR sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Velodyne

Ouster

Innoviz

Ibeo Automotive Systems

Continental

Quanergy Systems

LeddarTech

Luminar

Valeo

Hesaitech

Robosense

Leishen Intelligent System

