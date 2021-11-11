Automatic Braiding Machines Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Braiding Machines in global, including the following market information:

Global Automatic Braiding Machines Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Automatic Braiding Machines Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)

Global top five Automatic Braiding Machines companies in 2020 (%)

The global Automatic Braiding Machines market was valued at 457.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 514.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Automatic Braiding Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic Braiding Machines Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Automatic Braiding Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Vertical Braiders

Horizontal Braiders

Global Automatic Braiding Machines Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Automatic Braiding Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Textile and Sporting

Industrial

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace

Others

Global Automatic Braiding Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Automatic Braiding Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automatic Braiding Machines revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automatic Braiding Machines revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Automatic Braiding Machines sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Automatic Braiding Machines sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

O.M.A.

VP

SUNGIL Ind

Mayer & Cie

HERZOG

Steeger

Magnatech International

Talleres Ratera

KARG

Wilms

Changchun Huibang

Xuzhou Henghui

Shanghai Xianghai

OMEC

Yitai Technology

Shanghai Nanyang

GURFIL

KOKUBUN

Kyang Yhe Delicate

HC Taiwan

Lorenzato

Braidwell Machine

Cobra Braiding Machinery

Geesons International

Bhupendra & Brothers

Reasons to Purchase Our Research Report: Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country-level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

