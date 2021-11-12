Evaporative Cooling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Evaporative cooling?is a process that uses the effect of?evaporation?as a natural heat sink. Sensible heat from the air is absorbed to be used as latent heat necessary to evaporate water.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Evaporative Cooling Market

The global Evaporative Cooling market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Global Evaporative Cooling Scope and Market Size

Evaporative Cooling market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Evaporative Cooling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Direct Evaporative Cooling

Indirect Evaporative Cooling

Two-stage Evaporative Cooling

Segment by Application

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Confinement Farming

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

SPX

Kelvion Holding

Baltimore Aircoil Company

Evapco Group

EBARA

Luoyang Longhua

Honeywell

NewAir

Hessaire

Hitachi

Prem-I-Air

North Storm Air Wave Coolers

Celcius Design

Bonaire Group (Celi Group)

Delta Cooling Towers

Celtic Cooling

Eco Cooling

Enexio Water Technologies

Evapcool

Colt Group

CFW Evapcool

Phoenix Manufacturing

Munters

Xiamen Mingguang

Lanpec Technologies

Condair Group

Hubei Electric Power Company

Shanghai Baofeng

Shijiazhuang Tianren

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Evaporative Cooling Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Direct Evaporative Cooling

1.2.3 Indirect Evaporative Cooling

1.2.4 Two-stage Evaporative Cooling

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Evaporative Cooling Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.3.4 Industrial Use

1.3.5 Confinement Farming

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Evaporative Cooling Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Evaporative Cooling Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Evaporative Cooling Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Evaporative Cooling Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Evaporative Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Evaporative Cooling Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Evaporative Cooling Market Trends

2.3.2 Evaporative Cooling Market Drivers

2.3.3 Evaporative Cooling Market Challenges

2.3.4 Evaporative Cooling Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Evaporative Cooling Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Evaporative Cooling Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

