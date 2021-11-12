Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)

Global top five Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems companies in 2020 (%)

The global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems market was valued at 3098.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3902.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Parallel Plate Type PECVD Systems

Tube Type PECVD Systems

Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Semiconductor Industry

Solar Industry

Other

Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Applied Materials

ASM International

Lam Research

Wonik IPS

Meyer Burger

Centrotherm

Tempress

Plasma-Therm

S.C New Energy Technology

Jusung Engineering

KLA-Tencor (Orbotech)

ULVAC, Inc

Beijing NAURA

Shenyang Piotech

Oxford Instruments

SAMCO

CVD Equipment Corporation

Trion Technology

SENTECH Instruments

NANO-MASTER

