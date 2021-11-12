Military Image Intensifier Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Image enhancement is the basis of night vision and is a complex transformation of energy particles occurring in a vacuum tube. The working principle of the image enhancement system is to collect photons through the objective lens, convert them into electrons through the photocathode, increase the electric energy through the microchannel plate (MCP), use the fluorescent screen to convert the electric energy back to light, and then present the image to be observed through the eyepiece. Precision small power supplies can be used to provide voltage between the components of the vacuum tube for energy conversion and amplification. All the elements in the vacuum tube are closely spaced to avoid electron scattering. Primary electron amplification occurs within the MCP, a thin disk containing millions of tightly spaced channels. As electrons pass through the channel and hit the wall, thousands of other electrons are released. When this hits the screen, the added energy is converted into light thousands of times brighter than the incident light. The fluorescent screen emits this light in the same pattern as the light collected by the objective lens, so that the lightened, enhanced image seen in the eyepiece corresponds to the scene viewed in darkness.

In general, the leading manufacturers of military image intensifiers are L3Harris Technologies, Elbit Systems, Photonis, and are among the top three in terms of global market share, with a market share of over 70% in 2019.

As for the region, the largest segment of military image intensifiers would be North America, with a market share of around 59% in 2019, followed by Europe of nearly 22%.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-military-image-intensifier-2021-2027-476

There are four generations of military image intensifiers. The zero generation military image intensifiers and the first generation military image intensifiers are no longer in mass production. The second generation of military image intensifier USES the micro channel plate as the means of electronic multiplication, which brings a great breakthrough in the field of night vision. The third generation military image intensifier improves the sensitivity of the vacuum tube, especially in the near infrared field. The fourth generation tube is designed with membraneless image tube structure, and the gated power supply technology for photocathode has been developed successfully.

In the military field, military image intensifiers can be used in night vision devices and weapon sights. The night vision devices will be occupied around 72% in the global market in 2020.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Military Image Intensifier Market

In 2020, the global Military Image Intensifier market size was US$ 672.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1145.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027.

Global Military Image Intensifier Scope and Market Size

Military Image Intensifier market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Military Image Intensifier market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Military Image Intensifier market is segmented into

Zero Generation Military Image Intensifier

First Generation Military Image Intensifier

Second Generation Military Image Intensifier

Third Generation Military Image Intensifier

Fourth Generation Military Image Intensifier

Segment by Application, the Military Image Intensifier market is segmented into

Night Vision Device

Weapon Sight

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Military Image Intensifier Market Share Analysis

Military Image Intensifier market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Military Image Intensifier product introduction, recent developments, Military Image Intensifier sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

L3Harris Technologies

Elbit Systems

Photonis

JSC Katod

North Night Vision Technology Co.,Ltd.

FLIR (Armasight)

Newcon Optik

Alpha Optics Systems

HARDER digital GmbH

Reasons to Purchase Our Research Report: Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country-level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/manufacturing-and-construction/global-military-image-intensifier-2021-2027-476

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Military Image Intensifier Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Military Image Intensifier Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Zero Generation Military Image Intensifier

1.2.3 First Generation Military Image Intensifier

1.2.4 Second Generation Military Image Intensifier

1.2.5 Third Generation Military Image Intensifier

1.2.6 Fourth Generation Military Image Intensifier

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Military Image Intensifier Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Night Vision Device

1.3.3 Weapon Sight

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Military Image Intensifier Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Military Image Intensifier Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Military Image Intensifier Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Military Image Intensifier Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Military Image Intensifier Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Military Image Intensifier Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Military Image Intensifier Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Military Image Intensifier Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Military Image Intensifier Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/