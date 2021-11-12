HVAC Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of HVAC Systems in global, including the following market information:
- Global HVAC Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global HVAC Systems Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
- Global top five HVAC Systems companies in 2020 (%)
The global HVAC Systems market was valued at 168890 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 208110 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the HVAC Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HVAC Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HVAC Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Decentralized HVAC System
- Centralized HVAC System
Global HVAC Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HVAC Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Residential
- Industrial
- Commercial
Global HVAC Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HVAC Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies HVAC Systems revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies HVAC Systems revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies HVAC Systems sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies HVAC Systems sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Gree
- Daikin
- Midea
- Johnson Controls
- Carrier
- Trane Technologies
- Haier
- Panasonic
- Lennox
- LG Electronics
- Emerson
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Siemens
- Hitachi
- Fujitsu
- Danfoss
- Electrolux
- Honeywell
- Nortek
- Samsung Electronics
- Schneider Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 HVAC Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global HVAC Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global HVAC Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global HVAC Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global HVAC Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global HVAC Systems Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top HVAC Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global HVAC Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global HVAC Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global HVAC Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global HVAC Systems Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HVAC Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers HVAC Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HVAC Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HVAC Systems Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HVAC Systems Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global HVAC Systems Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Decentralized HVAC System
