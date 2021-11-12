HVAC Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of HVAC Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global HVAC Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global HVAC Systems Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five HVAC Systems companies in 2020 (%)

The global HVAC Systems market was valued at 168890 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 208110 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the HVAC Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HVAC Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HVAC Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Decentralized HVAC System

Centralized HVAC System

Global HVAC Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HVAC Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Global HVAC Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HVAC Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HVAC Systems revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HVAC Systems revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies HVAC Systems sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies HVAC Systems sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gree

Daikin

Midea

Johnson Controls

Carrier

Trane Technologies

Haier

Panasonic

Lennox

LG Electronics

Emerson

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens

Hitachi

Fujitsu

Danfoss

Electrolux

Honeywell

Nortek

Samsung Electronics

Schneider Electric

