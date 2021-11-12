Luxury Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Luxury Packaging Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Luxury Packaging Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Luxury Packaging companies in 2020 (%)

The global Luxury Packaging market was valued at 21510 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 27570 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Luxury Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Luxury Packaging Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Luxury Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Textiles

Wood

Others

Global Luxury Packaging Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Luxury Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Cosmetics and Fragrances

Confectionery

Premium Alcoholic Drinks

Tobacco

Gourmet Food and Drinks

Watches and Jewellery

Global Luxury Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Luxury Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Luxury Packaging revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Luxury Packaging revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Luxury Packaging sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Luxury Packaging sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GPA Global

Owens-Illinois

Diam

Ardagh

Crown Holdings

Amcor

Progress Packaging

HH Deluxe Packaging

Prestige Packaging

Pendragon Presentation Packaging

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Luxury Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Luxury Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Luxury Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Luxury Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Luxury Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Luxury Packaging Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Luxury Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Luxury Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Luxury Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Luxury Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Luxury Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Luxury Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Packaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury Packaging Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Packaging Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

