Luxury Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Packaging in global, including the following market information:
- Global Luxury Packaging Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global Luxury Packaging Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
- Global top five Luxury Packaging companies in 2020 (%)
The global Luxury Packaging market was valued at 21510 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 27570 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Luxury Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Luxury Packaging Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Luxury Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Glass
- Metal
- Plastic
- Textiles
- Wood
- Others
Global Luxury Packaging Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Luxury Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Cosmetics and Fragrances
- Confectionery
- Premium Alcoholic Drinks
- Tobacco
- Gourmet Food and Drinks
- Watches and Jewellery
Global Luxury Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Luxury Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Luxury Packaging revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Luxury Packaging revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Luxury Packaging sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Luxury Packaging sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GPA Global
- Owens-Illinois
- Diam
- Ardagh
- Crown Holdings
- Amcor
- Progress Packaging
- HH Deluxe Packaging
- Prestige Packaging
- Pendragon Presentation Packaging
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Luxury Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Luxury Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Luxury Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Luxury Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Luxury Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Luxury Packaging Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Luxury Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Luxury Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Luxury Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Luxury Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Luxury Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Luxury Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury Packaging Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Packaging Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
