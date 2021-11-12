Prosthetic Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Prosthetic in global, including the following market information:

Global Prosthetic Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Prosthetic Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Prosthetic companies in 2020 (%)

The global Prosthetic market was valued at 88 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 159.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Prosthetic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Prosthetic Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Prosthetic Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Lower Body Prosthetic

Upper Body Prosthetic

Global Prosthetic Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Prosthetic Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Vascular Disease Amputees

Truma Disease Amputees

Congenital Disabilities Amputees

Global Prosthetic Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Prosthetic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Prosthetic revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Prosthetic revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Prosthetic sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Prosthetic sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Otto Bock

Ossur

Proteor

Fillauer

Ohio Willow Wood

Trulife

Blatchford

Streifeneder

College Park

