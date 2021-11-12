Energy Efficient Lamps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Energy Efficient Lamps in global, including the following market information:
- Global Energy Efficient Lamps Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global Energy Efficient Lamps Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
- Global top five Energy Efficient Lamps companies in 2020 (%)
The global Energy Efficient Lamps market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Energy Efficient Lamps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Energy Efficient Lamps Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Energy Efficient Lamps Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Fluorescent Lamps
- Induction Lamps
- High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps
- Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps
- Others
Global Energy Efficient Lamps Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Energy Efficient Lamps Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Energy Efficient Lamps Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Energy Efficient Lamps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Energy Efficient Lamps revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Energy Efficient Lamps revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Energy Efficient Lamps sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Energy Efficient Lamps sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- OSRAM Licht
- Philips
- Seoul Semiconductor
- GE
- Nichia
- Havells
- Panasonic
- Applied Science and Technology Research Institute
- Bridgelux
- Cree
- Acuity Brands
- Advanced Lighting Technologies
- Energy Focus
- Intematix
- Toyoda Gosei
- TCP International Holdings
- Ceravision
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Energy Efficient Lamps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Energy Efficient Lamps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Energy Efficient Lamps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Energy Efficient Lamps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Energy Efficient Lamps Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Energy Efficient Lamps Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Energy Efficient Lamps Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Energy Efficient Lamps Companies