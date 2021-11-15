Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heater is a wafer heater used in processing chambers which is utilizing the high thermal conductivity and plasma resistance of aluminum nitride.
Japan is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 55%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters Market
In 2020, the global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market size was US$ 153.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 214.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.
Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters Scope and Market Size
Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market is segmented into
- Flat Heaters
- Cylindrical (Tube) Heaters
- Flat heaters make up about 64% of aluminum nitride ceramic heaters market in 2018.
Segment by Application, the Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market is segmented into
- Semiconductors & Electronics
- Medical
- Energy
- Industrial
- Other
Globally, the aluminum nitride ceramic heaters market is mainly driven by growing demand for semiconductors and electronics, which accounts for nearly 40% of total downstream consumption of aluminum nitride ceramic heaters in global in 2018.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters Market Share Analysis
Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters product introduction, recent developments, Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
- Krosaki Harima
- Sumitomo Electric
- MARUWA CO., LTD.
- NGK Insulators
- Watlow
- CoorsTek
- Thermo-Stone
- Kyocera
- Durex Industries
- Oasis Materials
- Heatron
- BACH Resistor Ceramics
- Cactus Materials
