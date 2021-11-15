Bioactive Glass Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Bioactive glasses are a subset of inorganic bioactive materials, which are capable of reacting with physiological fluids to form tenacious bonds to bone through the formation of bone-like hydroxyapatite layers and the biological interaction of collagen with the material.

The top three global producers of bioactive glass are Biomet 3i(Zimmer Biomet), Stryker and Bonalive Biomaterials, with a combined market share of more than 73 percent. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 74%. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 21%.

In 2020, the global Bioactive Glass market size was US$ 163.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 271.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2027.

Bioactive Glass market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bioactive Glass market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

45S5

S53P4

Others

Orthopedics

Dentistry

Cosmetics and Cosmeceutical Products

Others

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Bioactive Glass market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Bioactive Glass product introduction, recent developments, Bioactive Glass sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

BIOMET 3i(Zimmer Biomet)

Stryker

BonAlive Biomaterials

NovaBone

SCHOTT

Mo-Sci Corporation

Synergy Biomedical

Dingsheng Biology

